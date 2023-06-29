'SA has never been neutral' on Russia-Ukraine war, says Monyela

South Africa’s head of public diplomacy said non-alignment should not be confused with neutrality, stressing that government’s position is to actively seek peace between the warring nations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation said South Africa’s non-aligned stance in the Russia-Ukraine conflict does not mean it's neutral.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, the South African government has not chosen a side to support.

South Africa’s head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela said the government’s position is to actively seek peace between the warring nations.

He said South Africa and Africa’s priority is to stop the war, the killings and the destructive nature it has had on the global trade economy.

"Non-alignment should never be confused with neutrality, we are not neutral. If you are neutral, you are oblivious to the suffering of people to what international law provides to the United Nations Charter and its provisions.

“South Africa has never been neutral. We made a very deliberate and intentional decision based on our history."

READ MORE:

NO EVIDENCE TO PROVE SA-RUSSIA ARMS DEAL CLAIMS

Government said no evidence has been submitted to show that South Africa supplied weapons to Russia.

United States (US) ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety made the allegations in May, saying a Russian cargo ship that docked in Simon's Town was loaded with South African arms in December.

Since the allegations, President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a three-member panel, headed by a retired judge, to investigate the allegations.

The Lady R inquiry, dubbed with respect to the ship's name, has been operating in secrecy.

However, Monyela, said so far, no one has come forward to the inquiry with any proof that South Africa supplied arms to Russia.

“These matters were explained to the Pentagon, the White House, and the State Department. We have shared with them the information at our disposal so there is no confusion from their part, which is why we agree with you that the ambassador went rogue and that is why he apologised."

Monyela added that South Africa was not in danger of being sanctioned over the allegations.