Ramaphosa suspends judges Maumela and Mngqibisa-Thusi

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended judges Tshifhiwa Maumela and Nomonde Mngqibisa–Thusi following a recommendation by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The JSC made the recommendation following complaints about the judges failing to deliver numerous reserved judgments, with some dating as far back as 2016.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will set up a tribunal to look into the conduct of two judges, including the judge presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

The tribunal will establish whether there is evidence of incapacity gross incompetence or gross misconduct on the part of the judges.

The appointed panel will also consider the prejudice suffered by the parties.

While the judges have been allowed to finalise the matters before them earlier this month, Maumela could not preside over the Senzo Meyiwa trial due to illness.

It’s unclear whether he will be fit to continue with the matter.