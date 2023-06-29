Ramaphosa 'satisfied' with implementation of Zondo Commission recommendations

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo upset Parliament last week when he criticised the legislature for being slow to make changes that would improve its oversight and prevent state capture.

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency said President Cyril Ramaphosa is satisfied with the progress made so far to implement the recommendations of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

He said he didn’t think it had done anything in the last year to prevent another round of state capture.



The Democratic Alliance (DA) agreed with him.

On Thursday, Parliament’s presiding officers will update on progress made, following Wednesday’s meeting with Zondo at Constitution Hill.

But Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula insisted Parliament had already taken active steps to implement the recommendations of the state capture inquiry.

On Wednesday, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said significant progress had been made by prosecuting authorities to hold those involved accountable.

He said reforms had also been introduced to improve the state’s capacity to deal with corruption.

“More importantly the president is satisfied with the level of progress. In some cases, albeit at a slow pace, but in some cases there has been some progress in that regard.”

Magwenya said the president would take stock of the progress made in addressing state capture in a few months’ time, to mark the one-year anniversary of the submission of his inquiry implementation plan, to Parliament.