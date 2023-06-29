Parly working to implement 19 Zondo commission recommendations: Mapisa-Nqakula

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that Parliament has not put any measures in place to prevent another state capture from happening again.

CAPE TOWN - Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says the perception created that Parliament is not implementing the Zondo Commission of inquiry’s recommendations is far from the truth.

She was responding to comments made by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo last week that the legislature would not be able to curb another round of state capture.

Mapisa-Nqakula described Thursday’s meeting between Parliament and Zondo to discuss Parliament’s work on the matter as being “cordial”.

Parliament’s presiding officers said it’s not true that the legislature was ignoring or dismissing recommendations made by the Zondo inquiry to tighten its oversight mechanisms.

At a briefing, Mapisa-Nqakula said Parliament was actively working on implementing at least 19 recommendations made by the commission.

She said in many instances, existing legislation already provides for these recommendations, and it’s not been necessary to introduce new measures.

But on the sticky matter of establishing an oversight committee on The Presidency, Parliament will be putting that off until next year.

“The comprehensive approach will establish a solid foundation for the seventh parliament and the findings of the fact-finding mission which took place recently will be processed.”

Zondo was not present at Parliament’s briefing on Thursday to share his views on the progress it said it had made.