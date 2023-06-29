Minister Motsoaledi to appeal High Court ruling on ZEP

The Pretoria High Court declared Aaron Motsoaledi’s decision to discontinue the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit as unconstitutional and invalid.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi wants to urgently appeal the Pretoria High Court judgment declaring as unconstitutional his decision to terminate the ZEP programmer.

A full bench of the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday upheld a challenge the Helen Suzman Foundation and the Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in South Africa levelled against the decision he made in 2021.

READ: Motsoaledi's decision to end ZEP invalid & unconstitutional, rules High Court

The court found - among others - that the requisite public participation didn’t take place and has now referred the matter back to the minister to consider again “following a fair process” that complies with the relevant legislation.

In a separate case brought by the Zimbabwe Immigration Federation, the courts also issued an interdict preventing any legal action from being taken against ZEP holders pending the outcome of a review application.

The minister said he plans on appealing both judgments - which he said set a dangerous precedent.

His office said he already instructed lawyers to launch an application for leave to appeal High Court's judgments “without any further delay”.