Minister Motsoaledi to appeal High Court ruling on ZEP

The Pretoria High Court declared Aaron Motsoaledi’s decision to discontinue the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit as unconstitutional and invalid.

Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi breaks down the NHI Bill. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
29 June 2023 20:34

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi wants to urgently appeal the Pretoria High Court judgment declaring as unconstitutional his decision to terminate the ZEP programmer.

A full bench of the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday upheld a challenge the Helen Suzman Foundation and the Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in South Africa levelled against the decision he made in 2021.

The court found - among others - that the requisite public participation didn’t take place and has now referred the matter back to the minister to consider again “following a fair process” that complies with the relevant legislation.

In a separate case brought by the Zimbabwe Immigration Federation, the courts also issued an interdict preventing any legal action from being taken against ZEP holders pending the outcome of a review application.

The minister said he plans on appealing both judgments - which he said set a dangerous precedent.

His office said he already instructed lawyers to launch an application for leave to appeal High Court's judgments “without any further delay”.

