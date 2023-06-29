Man accused of 8-year-old murder remanded in custody before bail outcome

The 47-year-old suspect was arrested on a charge of murder in Peerless Park North on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of murdering an 8-year-old boy in Peerless Park, north of Kraaifontein, will be back in court next week when a decision on his bail application will be made.

The bail hearing started on Thursday in the Blue Downs Magistrates court.

The State has indicated that it will oppose bail. More charges were added to his rap sheet, and he now also faces a charge of rape, sexual assault and assault to cause grievous bodily harm on top of murder.

About two weeks ago, police said they were called to the scene in Kraaifontein where the body of the young boy was found.

It's understood that the boy was found dead in a bed at his friend's home.

Initially, police reported that no foul play was suspected, but six days later the 47-year-old man was nabbed on a murder charge.

The accused has also admitted to a previous rape conviction in 2005.

The matter has been postponed to Monday next week for arguments and judgment in the bail application.

The accused will remain behind bars until his next court appearance.