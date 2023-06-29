KZN legislature set to hold debate on motion to erect King Zwelithini statue

The ANC tabled the motion in the house last month saying the gesture would be in honour of the late monarch for his role in creating peace and stability in the province.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature is expected to hold a debate on an African National Congress (ANC) request to have a statue of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini erected in the precinct of the legislature in Pietermaritzburg.

The ANC tabled the motion in the house last month saying the gesture would be in honour of the late monarch for his role in creating peace and stability in the province.

The reigning Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini is set to attend the Thursday debate.

King Zwelithini was the longest-serving Zulu monarch, on the throne for almost 50 years.

When the motion was tabled by the ANC's Siboniso Duma, he described the late monarch as a champion of development and creating peace and should be honoured.

The motion comes at a time when the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) - the official opposition, still strongly believes that the legislature should be moved to its old building in Ulundi, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The party feels government shouldn't be using millions to renovate the building in Pietermaritzburg.