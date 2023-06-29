KZN flooding death toll rises to 7

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said search-and-rescue teams discovered three more bodies.

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll from the KwaZulu-Natal floods has risen from four to seven.

The provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has told Eyewitness News that more bodies have been discovered by search-and-rescue teams.

It says the remains of three people, who were washed away by the floods, have been found along the Umbilo River in Durban.

Many areas along the south-eastern parts of the province are still recovering from the heavy rains and tornados that hit the province this week.