Kubayi urges South Africans not to build homes in disaster-prone areas

Speaking in tornado-hit Inanda on Wednesday, the Minister of Human Settlements said that properties built in areas prone to disaster were the hardest for government to manage and were a threat to human life.

DURBAN - Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi called on residents across the country to avoid building homes in areas prone to disasters.

Kubayi spoke in Inanda, north Durban, on Wednesday, where she joined government officials visiting the tornado-stricken area.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) experienced heavy rains on Tuesday, leaving several people homeless.

Kubayi said the housing issue has become a headache for government.

“Please don’t put yourself where we are saying it is not safe, because this is what we are learning, that the majority of those areas are where we are finding difficulties with the disasters. It’s consistent not only in KwaZulu-Natal, but across the country.”

She said areas prone to disasters were a threat to human life.

“Normally, we have people who die because of these disasters and that is what we are trying to prevent as government.”

At the same time, affected Inanda residents said they had no problem with being moved from the area if government provided them with proper shelter.