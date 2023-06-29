Joburg EMS issues accidental fire warning: 'Never leave candles unattended'

This follows a house fire which claimed two children’s lives in Doornkop, Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG - Many households are trying to keep warm this winter season amid power shortages.

In this regard, the Joburg emergency management service (EMS) has warned residents to be cautious when using heating devices.

This caution is being issued just a few hours after two children died in a house fire in Doornkop, in the south of Johannesburg.

It's understood the blaze in the early hours of Thursday morning was caused by an unattended candle.

Officials said the bodies of the boys aged five and 18 months were discovered on a mattress.

Media Statement:

House fire claims lives of two kids in Doornkop pic.twitter.com/Zg59LCmpXP ' City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) June 29, 2023

Joburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba: “On arrival we found family and community members had already extinguished the bedroom that had caught fire. We urge communities to be careful and take the necessary precautions and never to leave candles unattended.”