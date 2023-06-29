HSF welcomes court decision declaring ZEP termination unconstitutional

The foundation said the decision by the court recognises that the approximately 178,00 ZEP holders in SA are entitled to fair process, due consultation, and clear reason when decisions like these are made.

JOHANNESBURG - The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) has welcomed the Pretoria High Court's ruling declaring the decision to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) programme unconstitutional.

The ruling comes on the back of a challenge from the foundation and the Consortium for Refugees in South Africa.

The court found that mandatory public participation didn't take place before the decision was made.

It also found Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi didn't consider the impact on ZEP holders and their families and children, and that his decision unjustifiably limited their rights.

The matter has now been sent back to the minister to consider again "following a fair process" that complies with the relevant legislation.

There are around 178,000 ZEP holders who have been living in South Africa legally for more than a decade.

And the executive director of HSF, Nicole Fritz, said the judgment is of "huge significance" to them.

She said it recognised that they are entitled to fair process, due consultation, and clear reason when decisions like this, which impact their lives and livelihoods, are made.

She said while this has long been the position in law, by restating this “fundamental principle" the court is upholding the rights of ZEP holders, as well as of South Africans.