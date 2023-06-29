House fire claims lives of two children in Soweto

It’s understood the fire was caused by an unattended candle. Officials said the bodies of the boys aged five years and 18 months were discovered on a mattress.

JOHANNESBURG - Two children died in a house fire in Doornkop, Soweto.

Emergency services responded to reports of the blaze in the early hours of Thursday.

It’s understood the fire was caused by an unattended candle.

Officials said the bodies of the boys aged five years and 18 months were discovered on a mattress.

“On arrival, we found family and community members had already extinguished the bedroom that caught fire.

"We urge communities to be very careful and take the necessary precautions and never to leave candles unattended and also never to leave any open flame unattended and leave kids inside the house,” spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba.