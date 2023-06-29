Disgruntled Diepsloot residents gear up for another confrontation with SAPS

A heated exchange between law enforcement and the community was sparked by the first arrests - with police firing rubber bullets to disperse the rowdy crowd.

JOHANNESBURG - Some disgruntled Diepsloot residents are gearing up for another confrontation with police following the arrest of three community leaders during their ongoing service delivery protest.

A heated exchange between law enforcement and the community was sparked by the first arrests - with police firing rubber bullets to disperse the rowdy crowd.

The three community leaders face charges of public violence, further angering protesters who believe their grievances are being quashed.

Tensions have again flared up as the disgruntled residents demand answers from police about the arrests.

Community member Obed Mpoko said the force used by police during the protest was unwarranted.

"We are outside the police station; we are going to stand here until they release them if they don't release them, we are going to protest the whole night."

After being dispersed earlier on Thursday - a group of no more than 50 people have regrouped outside the local police station.

In the absence of some of their leaders, the protesters must now decide on a new plan of action.

READ: Diepsloot residents eye more protests over Presidency's failure to meet demands

But as tensions flare up - police have taken on a no-nonsense stance, with public order police among the units deployed on the ground.

"We have mobilised other units of the South African Police Service to come here," said Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo.

With the community and police struggling to find common ground - it remains unclear how far or how much longer the protest will run.