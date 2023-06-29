Diepsloot protest: Residents describe Ramaphosa's failure to visit as an insult

The community has threatened to shut down the area until President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the rampant crime and service delivery issues.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgruntled Diepsloot residents have described President Cyril Ramaphosa's failure to visit the community as an insult.

Residents on Wednesday marched peacefully to the local police station with ongoing demands for a crime-free area.

They are aggrieved by high levels of crime, an influx of undocumented foreign nationals and poor service delivery and want speedy interventions to the longstanding issues.

A march to the Union Buildings last week appears to have yielded no results, with the office of the Presidency failing to meet the 24-hour deadline to give the community a timeline of the president's plans to address their grievances.

Community leader Lefa Nkala said Ramaphosa's administration has failed the electorate.

"He was never voted by people from Ukraine or Eswatini. We are the ones that voted for him but it seems like he is too busy for us. He doesn't want to come here."

Nkala said they would pull out all the stops to defend the community.

"We'll be together forever so that we are better positioned for these criminals. Once they attack, they better attack us as a unit. Unless the police can tell us something, but I don't think at this stage there is anything they can tell us because our problem is with the office of the Presidency."

Meanwhile, Diepsloot police station commander Koena Moichela told the disgruntled residents that law enforcement wouldn’t hesitate to arrest lawless protesters.

Moichela's comments follow renewed protests in Diepsloot, with residents who vowed to take to the streets again on Thursday.

The community has threatened to shut down the area until President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the rampant crime and service delivery issues.

Moichela briefly met with the community on Wednesday.

While he told residents that he would not get involved in political issues, the station commander called on residents to continue to take government to task.

"What I always say is 'what are the underlying causes of these crimes, what are the causes, who are the relevant people to deal with these causes, can we sit down and engage'. That is our position.

"We will continue to do the best that we can, to the best of our ability to ensure that the people here in Diepsloot are safe."