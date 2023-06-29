DA calls on Public Protector to probe ‘state capture’ claims against Mashatile

This came to light after News24 accused the deputy president of link to state capture crimes used to fund lifestyle.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has asked the Public Protector to investigate whether Deputy President Paul Mashatile may have breached the Executive Members' Ethics Act.

The party said the allegations are based on reports that Mashatile received favours from state tender beneficiary Edwin Sodi.

The party also wants the probe to go back to Mashatile’s days in the Gauteng provincial legislature and as minister of arts and culture.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said his party believes there’s an unethical link between business and politicians in government, adding it has all the characteristics of state capture.

He said allegations against Mashatile infer to a potential conflict of interest.

"We want an investigation regarding what we believe is the potential breach of Executive Members' Ethics Act against the deputy president in light of the series of revelations that have been in public domain and media over the course of the week.”

He said they also want to establish how long Mashatile has benefitted.

“Over what course of time did the deputy president benefit from those relationships. We know that the deputy president has previously been a member of the provincial legislature in Gauteng.”

Mashatile through his office, has denied the allegations.