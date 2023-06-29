CoJ launches probe into questionable misconduct by investigations dept

A report tabled in council by Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda indicated that the internal investigations department has not provided evidence that it reported misconduct of councillors to the city’s legislative body.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg council Speaker Colleen Makhubele has launched an independent investigation into alleged misconduct by the city’s internal investigations department.

The Group Forensics and Investigations Services (GFIS)has recently come under fire after it was revealed that it did not abide by regulations when probing councillors and city officials.

According to Section 13 of the council’s code of conduct, the department should seek authorisation from council and the speaker before investigating councillors.

In a confidential report adopted by the council earlier this month, it was highlighted that the department failed to adhere to this regulation.

The management of GFIS is accused of flouting several municipal laws in the past seven years.

Makhubele said the probe into the department will confirm if its investigations were indeed unlawful.

“I must add on this point that I myself as a speaker, I am a victim of that investigation. A report was brought to my attention where I have been illegally investigated.”

The internal investigations unit was established by the Democratic Alliance-led government in 2016 under the reign of Herman Mashaba.