CoCT officer nabbed for defeating ends of justice, says WC Anti-Corruption Unit

In April 2023, the Cape Town police officer was arrested after other law enforcement officers searched the man he was with and discovered drugs.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town police officer has been arrested by the provincial Anti-Corruption Unit for defeating the ends of justice.

It's understood the 26-year-old constable is attached to the Lentegeur Detectives Unit.

Police spokesperson, Frederick Van Wyk explains: "The alleged incident took place in April 2023 when the member was transporting a person who came from a known drug house in the area.

"Police members in the vicinity wanted to search this person but the member told these members not to, as the person is with him. Upon searching this person anyway, cocaine was found in his possession, and he was arrested."

Van Wyk said a warrant of arrest was executed on Thursday and the police officer appeared in court the same day where he was released on R1 000 – R5 000 bail.

"The case was remanded to the 12 of July at Mitchells Plain magistrates court for a regional court date. The provincial [police] commissioner of the Western Cape, lieutenant general Thembisile Patekile issued a stern warning to all members that corruption amongst the ranks of the Western Cape police will not be tolerated, and if you find yourself on the wrong side of the law, you will be prosecuted."