Cape Town police search for missing 7-year-old boy

Police said he disappeared from his home in the Covid informal settlement in Mfuleni on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police are searching for a missing seven-year-old boy Enhle Maneli.

Police said he disappeared from his home in the Covid informal settlement in Mfuleni on Saturday.

It's understood that the child cannot speak.

Police spokesperson Wesly Twigg said the boy was wearing a blue hoody top, red pants and brown shoes.

"Anyone with any information about the missing boy is kindly requested to contact the investigation officer Constable Pretty Notshokovu on 082 522 1038, 082 522 1047 or crime stop on 08600 10111."