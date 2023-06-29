Cape Town Mayor pleased with multimillion-rand Cape Flats sewer upgrade

On Thursday, Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis visited Athlone to inspect progress on the R715 million project.

Earlier on Thursday, the Mayor visited Athlone to inspect progress on the R715 million project.

Hill-Lewis said the project would benefit more than R300,000 low-income households in the metro.

The mayor added that over the next three years, the city will also invest R1.3 billion in major bulk sewer upgrades to the Cape Flats, Philippi, Milnerton and Gordon's Bay lines.

"This is the biggest sewer upgrade in the whole of South Africa and it is on track to be finished by 2015. Communities benefitting from this project include Athlone, Hannover Park, Lotus River, Ottery, Grassy Park, Eagle Park, Pelican Park and others."