3 high-ranking Limpopo officers accused of corruption back in court in August

The three police generals, including the former Limpopo police commissioner, Jim Ledwaba, appeared in court on Wednesday.

The charges relate to the appointments of station commanders in 2016, where the trio formed part of a selection panel.

They are accused of tampering with the scoresheets in favour of undeserving candidates.

"Their matter has been remanded to the 3rd of August for further police investigation," said Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Robbie Raburabu.