2023 QS World University Rankings: UCT ranks 173rd in the world

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town (UCT) has been ranked 173rd in the world by the Quac-quarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2023.

Released on Wednesday, the rankings revealed UCT's rise of 64 places compared to the previous year.

Among 1,500 institutions, UCT also remains the best in Africa.

Vice-Chancellor Daya Reddy said UCT is delighted to record such an impressive jump in the rankings, adding it provides a way for the institution to benchmark its performance.

A total of 1,500 institutions from around the world were ranked including eleven from South Africa.