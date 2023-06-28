YONELA DIKO: The DA's flip-flop on employment equity is self-destructive

OPINION

The Employment Equity Act (EEA) was enacted in 1998 for, among other things, to eliminate unfair discrimination in the workplace on the basis of race and gender, and to redress historical injustices of super-exploitation and exclusion through affirmative action.

After 15 years of implementation, amendments to the act became necessary, and in 2013, under then-Minister of Labour, Mildred Oliphant, amendments to the act were broadly approved by Parliament and enacted.

The amendments followed a report by the Commission for Employment Equity in 2012, which showed that 15 years after the enactment of the act, white South Africans, particularly white males, remained the dominant demographic in the middle and upper management of most South African top companies. Whites still occupied 72.6% of top management positions, Coloureds 4.6%, Indians occupied 7.3%, and Africans 12.3%.

There was also a need to emphasise the 'equal pay for equal work' clause for both black employees and females, whether they be permanent or on contract.

Unfair discrimination needed to be dealt with wherever it reared its ugly head.

A new development also emerged of non-South African blacks who were employed to meet the BBBEE requirements without absorbing Black South Africans. These non-South Africans now occupy 3.1% of top management positions, while in 2002 they did not occupy any position.

It therefore became necessary to amend the 1998 act, to fast-track transformation in the workplace, force companies to adhere to the racial demographics, especially at top management levels, to ensure unfair discrimination is dealt with harshly.

It was also important to amend the definition of designated groups and beneficiaries of affirmative action, so that this can be limited to persons who are citizens, either before the democratic dispensation, or those who were entitled to citizenship, but were denied this right due to apartheid.

DA SUPPORTED THE BILL

In 2013, the Democratic Alliance (DA) voted in favour of the Employment Equity Act and its amendments. Then-DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Labour, Andricus van der Westhuizen declared that his party supported the bill, and went further to say the bill was compatible with his party's policy of open society.

Fifteen years earlier, when the bill was enacted, the DA opposed the bill, with their leader Tony Leon declaring the bill a 'pernicious piece of social engineering'.

While DA claimed to be an open society party in 2013, that saw the bill as supporting broad participation of all South Africans in the workplace, its supporters, particularly those who lead the media, lost their minds.

Whether it was Politicsweb's James Myburgh or _Beeld _political editor Jan-Jan Joubert, they all accused the DA of bending its liberal character in the name of winning black votes.

Then-DA Parliamentary Leader, Lindiwe Mazibuko responded to these media critics of her party's support of the bill, claiming that "the DA voted in favour of the Employment Equity Amendment Bill in the National Assembly because we believe in the need to create an inclusive economy. This does not mean that we agree with all the clauses in the bill."

White civic organisations like Solidarity, through their then-deputy head Dirk Hermann, went at the DA, accusing it of going against everything they stand for in voting for the Employment Equity Bill.

Even Historians like Hermann Giliomee went on an offensive against the DA on some imaginary contract that the DA is supposedly having with minorities to always protect them. It was not immediately clear how the DA voting for the bill became a vote against minorities.

After further attacks from Leon, the Institute for Race Relations, and even papers like Business Day, DA leader Helen Zille could not take it anymore. She would soon announce that the DA was withdrawing their support for the bill.

While Zille was withdrawing her party's support for the bill, then-DA federal chairperson Wilmot James was also said to be withdrawing her article to the _Rapport _newspaper defending his party’s decision to support the bill.

In 2023, ten years after the first amendments were enacted, President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a second round of amendments into law. Once again, the DA flipped from its 2013 position that found the act in line with their open society policy, and are now reverting back to their 1998 position of old liberals, which saw any transformation laws as a threat to their white dominance.

The act once again seeks to enforce the demographic representation of all South Africans in the workplace by setting equity targets for various economic sectors and geographical regions, and is again asking companies to have transformation plans. A true open society.

Since that first amendment, the DA has disintegrated. Mazibuko is no longer there, and many white progressives have also found the party unwilling to lose its original colours of defending white dominance of the country's economy in the name of liberalism.

Former party leader, now Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron has been unable to hold back on the DA’s flip-flop on Employment Equity. He has accused the DA of “wilfully and wrongly weaponising [EEA] to play wedge politics, using race as a wedge'', and using "swart gevaar" tactics - exactly what the DA is accusing EEA of.

Ironically, it was the DA that had championed the demographic representation based on regional demographics. Now they are rejecting that proposal in favour of retaining the status quo.

The DA has been bleeding support since its 2016 electoral spoils. The party has been at a crossroads and is incapable of choosing a clear path.

On one hand, it desires to be a South African party open to everyone, but on the other hand, it hopes to retain the white dominance at the top and on policy, avoiding that one scary word - justice.

Historical injustices, redress, full representation of all demographics - no party can escape this reality and exist for too long.

Yonela Diko is the former spokesperson for the ANC in the Western Cape.