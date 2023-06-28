WC Blood Service urges public to donate blood citing below normal reserves

According to the service, usually there would be a five-day supply of each blood type.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has, once again, appealed to the public to donate blood.

This follows its appeal last week when the organisation was facing a critical blood shortage.

It said while there had been a slight improvement since then, it was still facing a shortage of the negative blood groups.

WCBS spokesperson Marike Carli said usually, they would have a five-day supply of each blood type.

"The Western Cape Blood Service is still experiencing a shortage in all negative blood group, as we only have a three-day supply left. We are calling on the public to please donate blood. To find your closest blood donation clinic please visit wcbs.org.za."

