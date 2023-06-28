WATCH: Lewis Capaldi fans help him finish Glastonbury set

Fans cheered and assisted the 26-year-old musician - diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome, in finishing the final song of his one-hour concert as he persisted despite the setback.

JOHANNESBURG - Lewis Capaldi encountered an unforeseen difficulty, when he lost his voice in the middle of an emotional performance at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival this past weekend.

He has previously spoken of his difficulties coping with fame and suffering panic attacks, while he has also been diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome.

Fans cheered and assisted the 26-year-old musician in finishing the final song of his riveting one-hour concert as he persisted despite the setback.

The Scottish singer apologised repeatedly to the crowd and expressed gratitude for their support.

We love you Lewis Capaldi ❤️

Glastonbury crowds are the best. pic.twitter.com/x6ZnIIgRpP ' BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) June 24, 2023

"I really apologise. You've all come out and my voice is really packing in," he said. "We're gonna play two more songs if that's cool, even if I can't hit all the notes."

As his band played "Someone You Love," Capaldi stopped singing and took a backseat, letting fans fill in for him.

After struggling to finish his set at the Glastonbury festival, he announced on Instagram on Tuesday that he would be taking a break from performing "for the foreseeable future".

"I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped three weeks away would sort me out," he added.

Tourette's is a neurological condition that causes a person to make involuntary sounds or movements called tics. Stress and anxiety are common triggers.

Capaldi revealed last September that it causes his shoulders to twitch, and he was praised for his honesty.

The award-winning singer-songwriter is best known for his 2019 hit Someone You Loved, which was number one in the UK and United States.

But despite the best-selling single and a best-selling album, he has spoken of having imposter syndrome caused by anxiety.