Umlazi woman abandoned by paramedics in critical condition in hospital

Two paramedics reportedly decided not to help 38-year-old Thembeka Sikhosana because they would not climb a set of stairs to get to her house.

UMLAZI - The woman who was allegedly abandoned by paramedics in Umlazi, south of Durban, is in a critical condition at the Prince Mshiyeni Hospital.

This was confirmed by her family in an interview with Eyewitness News on Tuesday.

The family also alleges that the healthcare workers acted harshly towards them.

Eyewitness News has learnt that Sikhosana’s condition has worsened since the day she was ditched by paramedics.

Her younger sister, Mbali Sikhosana, said that she had an existing heart condition.

She added that doctors confirmed that Sikhosana had suffered more complications.

"The doctor found kidney failure, liver failure and then memory loss."

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health said that it was still investigating the case.

Meanwhile, the two paramedics have been suspended.