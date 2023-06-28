'Too soon': Netflix to stream 'Titanic' following Titan sub disaster

Netflix recently announced it is bringing James Cameron's 1997 film 'Titanic' back to its service on July 1.

JOHANNESBURG - The iconic movie "Titanic" will make a comeback on Netflix a mere week after the devastating implosion of the Titan submarine - which was travelling to examine the famous shipwreck.

The acclaimed movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet will be included, along with countless others.

Cameron told the BBC that he "felt in [his] bones" that a "extreme catastrophic event" had occurred as early as Monday morning.

One hour and 45 minutes into its journey to the Titanic disaster, the Titan submersible lost communication, and a debris field was discovered days later.

Due to the current catastrophe, the movie's reappearance has drawn attention, and some are wondering why it is finally coming to Netflix.

