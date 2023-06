Mbanga takes over from Xolile George, who was appointed secretary to Parliament last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Local Government Association (Salga) has appointed Sithole Mbanga as its CEO.

Mbanga takes over from Xolile George, who was appointed secretary to Parliament last year.

Mbanga leaves his position as chief executive of the SA Cities Network.

Salga is an association of the country's local governments that is accountable to Parliament.