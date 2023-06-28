Severe weather warning issued for southeastern parts of KZN

Severe thunderstorms accompanied by hail are expected in that part of the province. The weather service said that this could lead to localised flooding.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has issued a level six orange warning for the southeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

It's the second-highest weather warning alert.

Severe thunderstorms accompanied by hail are expected in that part of the province.

The weather service said that this could lead to localised flooding.

A tornado ripped through Inanda in Durban on Tuesday during heavy rainfall.

At least one person died as a result of the severe weather.

VIDEO: Tornado tears through parts of KwaZulu-Natal

Weather forecaster, Ishmael Moyo, said that Durban had been placed on yellow level two warning with disruptive rain expected in the morning and afternoon.

"We have isolated and scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and southern parts of the KZN province and Durban, in particular, will experience a 30% chance of showers and thundershowers and there's also a yellow level two warning for disruptive rainfall."