Sello Hatang given the boot as Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO

He was the subject of an internal investigation following numerous complaints over his conduct.

FILE: CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Sello Hatang, during the launch of a new Mandela Day strategy. Picture: @NelsonMandela/Twitter.
28 June 2023 19:22

JOHANNESBURG - Sello Hatang has been dismissed as the Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO.

Before his dismissal, Hatang was placed on special leave after complaints about his conduct in the workplace that his co-workers flagged.

The foundation said the process of appointing a new CEO would begin soon, adding that an interim management team will be appointed.

