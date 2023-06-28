Relative of murdered Siphokazi Booi frustrated with trial delays

While the trial, which was expected to start in December 2022, has been hit with several delays, the matter was postponed yet again on Tuesday to allow for consultation with the accused.

CAPE TOWN - A relative of murdered Siphokazi Booi says her family is consumed with grief as their wait for justice continues.

The 27-year-old's body parts were found stuffed in a wheeled bin and dumped near the railway line in the Paarl community of Mbekweni in September 2021.

While the trial, which was expected to start in December 2022, has been hit with several delays, the matter was postponed yet again on Tuesday to allow for consultation with the accused.

Booi's boyfriend, Sithobele Qebe, known as Rasta in the Mbekweni community, was arrested shortly after her murder, and at the time of the killing had been out on bail for allegedly having assaulted her.

The deceased's cousin, Zukiswa Mhobho, spoke to reporters following proceedings in the Paarl Regional Court on Tuesday and shared her frustration with the ongoing delays in the case.

"We're not getting anywhere with this and each time we have to come here it's becoming a hassle because each time we come here, we know it's going to be postponed and we don't get a clear explanation as to why it's been postponed. I mean Rasta and his lawyers had two weeks, they could have consulted within the two weeks."

The case is expected to resume on 15 August.