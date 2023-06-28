Ramaphosa in final talks with BRICS counterparts over Putin's visit

Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said once these consultations have been concluded, Ramaphosa will announce who will and who won’t be attending the August summit.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency said the government is beyond weighing up options on how to treat a possible visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the upcoming BRICS summit.

Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to Putin about the implications when he was in St Petersburg recently, on the African Peace Mission.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa is in final consultations with other BRICS leaders on the matter, before making an announcement.

The South African government has been in a quandary since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes in Ukraine.

It’s been taking legal advice on whether South Africa, as a signatory to the Rome Statute, is obliged to execute this warrant.

Magwenya said this is no longer an issue.

“We can move on from the discussion of options. We are beyond options. All that remains now is for the president to finalise his consultations with his BRICS counterparts,” he said.

“The president has met with President Putin and they’ve had a discussion on the upcoming BRICS summit,” he said.

He said this weekend’s insurrection in Russia does not impact South Africa’s preparation to host the summit.