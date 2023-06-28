Presidency dismisses criticism that Ramaphosa has 'checked out' of running SA

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency has dismissed as myths and lies, criticism that President Cyril Ramaphosa has checked out of running the country.

His spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, told the media at a briefing at the Union Buildings that the president remains engaged and motivated in solving the country’s myriad of problems.

Listing a host of focus areas, Magwenya said the president had been hard at work over the past six months in efforts to attract investment, create jobs for the youth, and take a hands-on approach in dealing with the energy crisis.

"It also dispels any myths, lies and any other false information that’s being peddled with respect to the president having checked out or not being engaged."

He said that those criticising Ramaphosa for being an absent president were merely engaged in cheap political point-scoring.