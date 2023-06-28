PowerBall results: Tuesday, 27 June 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 07, 21, 33, 45, 46 PB: 12
PowerBall Plus: 20, 22, 25, 39, 45 PB: 12
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 27/06/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 27, 2023
#PowerBall: 07, 21, 33, 45, 46#PowerBall: 12#PowerBallPLUS: 20, 22, 25, 39, 45#PowerBall: 12 pic.twitter.com/rh6hTlnN0R
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 27/06/23' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 27, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/d1JgilMfem