POLITRICKING | My existence isn't debatable: Beverley Ditsie on Malema & LGBTQI+

In this week's Eyewitness News podcast, 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', we speak to activist Beverley Ditsie on the EFF inviting Patrick Lumumba to their 10-year anniversary, and the state of South Africa.

“I have found that if you are able to place my life, my very existence as a point of debate, then you should not be calling yourself an ally.”

This is how Beverley Ditsie sums up her thoughts on Julius Malema - leader of South Africa’s third largest party, the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) response to criticism after his party announced it would be bringing anti-gay Kenyan academic, Professor Patrick Lumumba to deliver a lecture as it marks its ten-year anniversary.

As Pride month draws to a close, Politricking with Tshidi Madia, a politics podcast by Eyewitness News, sat down with Ditsie, who has spent a lifetime fighting and advocating for the rights of the LGBTQI+ community.

She was among the first group of people to organise a pride march on the African continent in 1990, and the first openly lesbian in the world to address the United Nations (UN) on issues affecting the queer community.

The core of her message to world leaders focused on discrimination based on sexual orientation as a violation of basic human rights.

Ditsie has been honoured throughout the world for her relentless work on issues affecting the LGBTQI+ community, which she also does through her work in film and television.

Malema recently draped himself in the Gay flag in protest against Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni’s decision to sign into law an anti-gay bill, which prescribes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality.”

When confronted about the contradictions of inviting Lumumba, while leading marches in support of the queer community, Malema said that “allowing different views makes discourse even more exciting.”

“The minute you say someone can come and win the debate and say I should not be existing. Well, I am here. I exist. Our lives are not up for debate; should not be up for debate,” Ditsie says.

The activist has very strong views on media representation, continuously pointing out that not enough is being done to embrace the queer community.

“One of the reasons you don't see us on regular TV has to do with the fact that as soon as we realise that you're going to put me there with that Al Jama-ah person, where now I have to debate the Bible and debate the holy Quran and debate my existence. I won’t go… because why should I debate my existence,” she says.

Her criticism extends to those who identify as allies, saying they are simply way too silent.

“We need a lot more folks just coming out and just talking. I think we miss each other because we are so busy scoring points and wanting to win debates that we are no longer really just talking. And I'm finding far too many of our allies silent. I'm seeing some of the same allies being the ones that are vocal and everybody else who claims to be allies, you know, silent.”

The activist, who in recent years raised concerns about the state of the country, says she finds a lot of the world, including South Africa, to be in a frightening place for many.

“There are very few people who can say they are thriving and having a wonderful life in South Africa today. And it's unfortunate because obviously it sounds very depressing, because, you know, we still try to live and have joy, but this is where we are,” she says.

“It’s almost as though democracy came, and people kind of did whatever they wanted. And now it's like, oh, this democracy is not working for us anymore, you know, and now people are clamouring for dictatorship. That is frightening to me.”

Ditsie also firmly believes there are many continuing to fight for the rights of the queer community all over the country, but doesn’t feel enough attention is being given to that work.

“We just need leadership. Really. We need thinking, conscious people to step up. Right now, a lot of what's going on has to do with people that have self-interest.”