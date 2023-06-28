Plea bargain for 1 of 8 Israeli gang suspects nabbed in Bryanston

The eight men were arrested in an upmarket home in Bryanston last year during police a sting operation. One of the suspects, Yaniv Simon is an Israeli fugitive who's on Interpol’s red notice list.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the eight men suspected of being part of an Israeli gang has entered into a plea bargain with the state at the Randburg Magistrates Court.

On Wednesday, the state prosecutor told the court that accused number eight, Ronan Levi, intends to plead guilty.

One of the suspects is Yaniv Simon – an Israeli fugitive who is on Interpol’s red notice list.

Eyewitness News understands Levi is the only suspect to have entered into a deal with the state so far.

The group faces charges of possession of drugs, unlicenced firearms, stolen property, and contravening the Electronic Communications Act after they were caught with car signal jammers.

The case has been postponed to next Monday for the magistrate to consider the plea bargain.