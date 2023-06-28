NSRI rescues KZN motorist stuck in tree after vehicle washed off bridge

KwaZulu-Natal has been hit hard by adverse weather.

CAPE TOWN - National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) crew members have rescued a motorist stuck in a tree on the Umbilo River in Pinetown near Durban.

On Tuesday, a tornado ripped through Inanda in Durban during heavy rainfall, killing at least one person.

VIDEO: Tornado tears through parts of KwaZulu-Natal

The NSRI's spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said that at least four vehicles were reportedly washed off the Umbilo River bridge amidst flash floods.

"One vehicle had reportedly been stuck against a tree where the local adult male driver had managed to free himself from the vehicle and he had climbed the tree to escape the fast-flowing flooded river that had broken its banks. On arrival on the scene, it was determined that the Heaton Nicholls Drive side of the Umbilo River was under heavy floods. Heaton Nicholls Drive bridge was at least a meter under fast-flowing water."

Lambinon said that their stations in north and south KZN would remain on high alert.

"NSRI appeals to motorists and pedestrians not to cross over roadway bridges that are flooded and not to try to negotiate water-logged roadways."