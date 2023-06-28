Motsoaledi studying 'unconstitutional' High Court ruling on ending ZEP

A full bench of the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday upheld a challenge the Helen Suzman Foundation and the Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in South Africa levelled against the decision he made in 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi is studying a judgment handed down by the Pretoria High Court that has declared his decision to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) programme unconstitutional.

The court found - among others - that the requisite public participation didn’t take place.

It also referred the matter back to the minister to consider again “following a fair process” that complies with the relevant legislation.

In a separate case brought by the Zimbabwe Immigration Federation, meanwhile, the courts also issued an interdict preventing any action from being taken against ZEP holders pending the outcome of a review application.

The minister’s spokesperson, Siya Qoza said the minister's aware of the judgements delivered.

“The minister is still studying the two judgements and taking legal advice on them. He will, in due course, respond fully to them. In the ensuing communication, he will outline further steps that will be taken, including appeals (if any),” he said.