Molefi Ntseki rises to Chiefs head coach, Arthur Zwane lowered to assistant

The appointment comes as a surprise as the Soweto Giants had been linked with a move with Nasreddine Nabi, who previously worked with Tanzanian side Yanga SC.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs have announced changes to their coaching structures and announced the appointment of Molefi Ntseki as first team head, effective immediately.

He takes over Arthur Zwane, who is demoted to assistant coach, where he will work together with Dillon Sheppard.

Prior to this appointment, Coach Ntseki served as the Chiefs’ head of technical and youth edvelopment and will be looking to end the Glamour Boys’ eight-year trophy drought.

“We would like to congratulate Coach Ntseki and thank him for accepting this huge responsibility,” executive chairman, Dr Kaizer Motaung said.

“We know it’s not an easy task but we believe his experience and knowledge will help us improve and achieve our goals as Kaizer Chiefs. He has been here for two years, working well with Coaches Arthur and Dillon in his role as Head of Technical, and will now work with them in a different capacity.”

Nsteki has previously worked as Bafana Bafana head coach and assistant. He also has previous experience working within various junior national teams.

“I fully accept this huge responsibility that the Chairman, our Board of Directors and the Club have bestowed on me with humility and respect,” he said on Wednesday afternoon.

“I thank them for their confidence and belief in me to become the captain of the ship. I look forward to working with everyone involved in the technical team to bring joy to our millions of Amakhosi supporters around the world.”

“We look forward to Coach Ntseki sharing his experience and ensuring that there is stability in the team while we improve our performance,” said Motaung, adding: “We will provide him with all the support he needs in this new role.”

Chiefs have also confirmed the appointment of former goalkeeper coach Rainer Dinkelacker as a strategic adviser in the goalkeeping department.

The role will see him advising on all technical operations and developing the strategy for the goalkeeping department from junior to senior teams.