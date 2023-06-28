Mbalula questions timing of state capture claims against Mashatile

This comes after News24 report alleged that the deputy president is linked to state capture crimes used to fund his lifestyle.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has questioned the timing of a recent report suggesting deputy President Paul Mashatile may be 'captured'.

News24 this week published the report, which suggests controversial businessmen, including Edwin Sodi, have been bankrolling a life of luxury and excess for Mashatile.

Speaking to 702’s Clement Manyathela on Wednesday, though, Mbalula asked why these claims were only coming to the surface now.

“Now Mashatile must account for 20 years of a life he lived, let’s say, alongside Sodi, Mbalula and so on when he becomes deputy president. He was at Luthuli House, he was a treasurer-general of the ANC for over five years." These issues never came up.

"Now I’m not saying anything wrong that people purport the deputy president is doing must not be reported. But where were these issues, why are they rising now? The man has been around in terms of leading the ANC," added Mbalula.

According to the report in question, though, Mashatile stayed at Sodi’s plush Clifton house as recently as early 2022.

Mbalula said the ANC will be looking into the claims.

“The ANC will look at these matters in terms of integrity, how it affects it, and then we'll make a proper examination through the integrity commission on those issues.”