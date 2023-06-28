Mbalula denies staying in frozen luxury Bryanston house

Fikile Mbalula is accused of borrowing R3 million to bankroll the property when he was the minister of sports. But the Special Tribunal froze it - as the funds apparently originated from the National Lotteries Commission.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has denied staying at a luxury Bryanston home reportedly bankrolled by the company of the wife of former National Lotteries Commission chief operating officer Philemon Letwaba.

Mbalula is accused of borrowing R3 million from the very company when he was the sports minister.

_GroundUp _reported on Tuesday that Letwaba's wife, Rebotile Malomane, had made the claim in an affidavit filed as part of a bid to overturn a preservation order on the house.

This was after it was frozen by the Special Tribunal - as the funds apparently originated from the National Lotteries Commission.

During an interview on Wednesday with 702's Clement Manyathela, Mbalula was hesitant to comment when questioned on the report.

“I prefer to deal with it at a personal and private level through my legal representative, including the claims that are made in affidavits and so on. Because the SIU [Special Investigating Unit] must follow the money, where it went to, and the people who owed money must answer for that particular matter. If I have to answer on my part, I’m ready.”

He did, however, insinuate that the story didn't adequately reflect his side of things.

And while the report cites sources who said Mbalula lived at the property briefly and hosted his 45th birthday there, he denied this.

“I don't stay in that property; I've never stayed there. I’ve told this gentleman. And then he says security guards in my street have seen me stay there. And then he’s got audacity. I challenged him and there are answers I gave him. I said as a matter of fact I’ve never stayed there,” Mbalula added.