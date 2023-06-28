Go

Man arrested in connection with death of Kraaifontein boy (8) due back in court

Police arrested the 47-year-old man in Peerless Park North last week in connection to the murder of an 8-year-old boy who was found dead in a bed at his friend's home.

FILE: On 15 June, police said they were called to the scene in Kraaifontein where the body of the 8-year-old boy was found. Picture: ©utah778/123rf.com
28 June 2023 10:51

CAPE TOWN - A 47-year-old man arrested in connection with the death of an eight-year-old boy in Kraaifontein is expected back in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The suspect was arrested on a charge of murder in Peerless Park North last week.

According to reports, the boy was found dead in a bed at his friend’s home.

On 15 June, police said they were called to the scene in Kraaifontein where the body of the eight-year-old boy was found.

It’s believed the deceased was sleeping over at his friend’s house.

Initially, police reported that no foul play was suspected, but six days later the 47-year-old man was arrested on a charge of murder.

The suspect made his first court appearance last week where he confirmed that he had a prior rape conviction.

He’s expected to apply for bail on Wednesday.

Police confirmed that the matter was being investigated by the Kraaifontein Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

