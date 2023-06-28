KZN tornado: Affected residents to receive necessary relief - Dube-Ncube

Parts of Durban were hit by strong winds and heavy rains, with a tornado ripping through the north of the city on Wednesday.

DURBAN – The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) government said residents displaced by severe localised flooding would receive much-needed relief.

This as parts of Durban were hit by strong winds and heavy rains, with a tornado ripping through the north of the city on Wednesday.

At least two people have been confirmed dead.

Thirty-six community members from Amawoti have been temporarily accommodated at a local community hall.

SUPPLIED: A tornado struck has caused infrastructural damage for communities north of Durban, including Inanda earlier on this afternoon. Two people have been admitted to hospital after sustaining minor injuries. #Inanda @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/5iJCEQbLAi ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 27, 2023

Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube visited affected communities on Wednesday.

“With the assessment that is going on now, we need to establish whether the people that are here do not have a roof over their head.”

She said government would find temporary accommodation for those affected.

“When their houses have been totally damaged or totally destroyed, we will then need to find an alternative or temporary accommodation for them.”

