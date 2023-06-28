Go

Joburg mayor Gwamanda arrives at Diepkloof hostel in wake of violent protests

Earlier this week, the hostel dwellers staged service delivery protests, voicing frustrations over government’s failure to provide them with water and electricity.

Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda (right in striped top) listens to the grievances of residents at the Diepkloof hostel on 28 June 2023. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter
28 June 2023 13:27

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is at the Diepkloof hostel in Soweto on Wednesday morning following violent protests in the area.

The community members also want the municipality to give them access to running water and basic sanitation.

Gwamanda is expected to talk to community members.

The City of Joburg says it has requested contractors to speed up electrical installations at the Diepkloof hostels, decades after they were built.

It is understood that it is not the first time that the residents have protested over the provision of water and electricity in the area.

One resident said that he expected the mayor to give timelines of when they should expect their problems to be addressed.

"The mayor must revamp the hostel. We want toilets. We are living in poverty."

However, this is just one of the many hostels in the city where residents have protested over water and electricity.

