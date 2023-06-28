Joburg Mayor Gwamanda allocates renovation budget of more than R120m for hostels

On Wednesday, Gwamanda met with the Diepkloof hostel residents and community leaders to discuss their challenges.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said the time had come for the municipality to integrate its hostels and informal settlements.

Gwamanda was speaking to residents living at the Diepkloof hostel in Soweto on Wednesday morning.

Hostel residents have been up in arms over the past few days, leading protests over the lack of provision of water and electricity.

Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda arrives in Diepkloof amid a wake of violent service delivery protests in the area. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/DDIA4QFnle ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 28, 2023

Gwamanda told the aggrieved residents that the city would prioritise the refurbishment of hostels in the area.

“The city has a budget that it can channel towards the refurbishment of hostels in and around the city of Johannesburg. The refurbishment budget that has been allocated to hostels is in the excess of R120 million.”