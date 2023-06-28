Ipid: No arrest yet in fatal shooting between law enforcement officers in Joburg

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer was shot allegedly by a police officer during an altercation in Braamfontein in the early hours of Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is yet to make arrests following a fatal shooting between law enforcement officers outside a Johannesburg club.

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer was shot allegedly by a police officer during an altercation in Braamfontein in the early hours of Monday morning.

He died on the scene.

In a number of videos making the rounds on social media, the man believed to be a JMPD officer is seen with a gun in hand, trying to pull the South African Police Service (Saps) officer out of the car, inviting him to a fight.

The man can be heard daring the police officer to pull out his own gun.

Moments later, six gunshots are fired and the JMPD officer can be seen on the ground with a bloody chest.

Police watchdog Ipid said that it was investigating a case of murder.

Spokesperson Robbie Raburabu: "Metro police officer allegedly assaulted the SAPS member who was sitting in the car at that time and thereafter, the SAPS member discharged his weapon towards him.

"He was killed in the crossing - the metro police officer. Ipid is investigating currently. No one has been arrested yet."

Raburabu said they are interviewing all witnesses who were on the scene.