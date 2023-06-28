Harmony Gold mine blast: Miner’s family waiting for body to return to Lesotho

Tshepo Monethi was one of the 31 Basotho men who died after a methane gas explosion at Harmony Gold mine in May while illegally mining in an unused shaft.

WELKOM - The family of one of the illegal miners killed at a mine in Free State told Eyewitness News that they were anxiously waiting for his body to be repatriated back to Lesotho.

Tshepo Monethi died together with 31 other Basotho men in May, following a methane gas explosion while they were illegally mining in an unused shaft at the Harmony Gold mine in Welkom.

The shaft was closed more than three decades ago.

Monethi’s body was one of three that was recovered by zama zamas after the explosion.

His grandfather, Leboto, said many of the young men in Lesotho were forced to find a way of making quick cash to take care of their families.

“The main reason why these kids are going over there is because of unemployment. They’ve got kids to support, they’ve got wives.”

Lesotho’s minister of foreign affairs, Lejone Mpotjoane, told Eyewitness News that they were working on job creation strategies.

“It is in our priorities to build productivity in the areas of agriculture, energy generation, as well as tourism so that we create enough jobs for Basotho to stay in Lesotho and to work in Lesotho."

Monethi’s body remains at a mortuary in Welkom.