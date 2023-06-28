Harmony Gold mine blast: Families of some slain illegal miners demand answers

The families of some of the 31 Basotho men killed in a gas explosion while illegally mining at an abandoned mine have called on the South African government to provide them with a timeline indicating when their bodies can be exhumed.

WELKOM - The families of some of the 31 Basotho illegal miners that were killed in a methane gas explosion at an unused mine in Welkom in May are demanding answers.

They told Eyewitness News that they have called on the South African government to provide a timeline as to when they could proceed with exhuming the bodies.

Twenty-seven illegal miners are believed to still be trapped underground.

The men were illegally mining in an unused shaft at the Harmony Gold mine in Welkom, closed more than three decades ago.

Two grandsons of 60-year-old Moeti Ramaema were zama zama’s, one of whom was killed in the explosion.

He said his other grandson, who is also a zama zama, had to be the bearer of bad news.

“When they tried to contact them inside, they couldn’t get a reply. Then they realised there must be something wrong. He told me that it might happen that those people are all dead.”

Ramaema said his grandsons were forced into a life of illegal mining in order to provide for their families.

“When a person is hungry, he goes all over and does things that are not legal. That's why we find so many things being done illegally because the people don’t have work. There is a scarcity of jobs in South Africa and here in Lesotho.”

High levels of methane still present in the shaft are stalling efforts in recovering the dead.