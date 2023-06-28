Growing concern that meddling by NEC members could lead to ANCYL's destruction

Political commentators have noted that some leaders in the top structures of the ANC have publicly voiced their support for candidates running for leadership positions in the league.

JOHANNESBURG - There’s growing concern that the interference by the elders of the African National Congress (ANC) in the party's youth league will once again contribute to its destruction.

The youth league members of the governing party are set to elect new leaders at Nasrec this weekend, eight years after its last national conference.

Political commentators have, however, noted that some leaders in the top structures of the ANC have publicly voiced their support for candidates running for leadership positions in the league.

The youth league is meant to serve as an independent body of the ANC but with its imminent revival, leaders in the party's NEC have begun meddling in the league's affairs.

Commentators have listed NEC member, Mdu Manana, as one of the leaders who seemingly want to have vigorous influence in the youth structure.

Political analyst, Malaika Mahlatsi, said that if Luthuli House did not take action, the so-called elders of the ANC would drive the league to its downfall.

"When a president endorses someone, it's problematic because it becomes very clear for other ones who are competing that this person is the one that's preferred and this person is the one that is seen as more legitimate than them."

Insiders in the youth league have told Eyewitness News that several leaders in the party wanted to use the youth league for their own benefit at the party's next leadership elections.