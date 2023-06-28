Godongwana engaged on withdrawing Eskom’s proposal to hide irregular expenditure

This exemption would be in place for the next three financial years ending in 2025. Eskom would have also been exempted from declaring “material losses from criminal conduct” from its annual financial statements.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said he engaged widely, including with a rating agency, when withdrawing Eskom’s proposed exemption from declaring irregular expenditure.

As part of the exemption, Eskom would have also been exempted from declaring “material losses from criminal conduct” from its annual financial statements.

Responding to written parliamentary questions from the Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters, Godongwana said National Treasury also engaged with auditing firms and accounting bodies on the proposed exemption for Eskom, which has been criticised widely by opposition parties.

Godongwana initially told Parliament that in terms of the Government Gazette notice of 31 March, he granted a partial exemption to Eskom from specific legal requirements and National Treasury regulations.

The exemption would be from disclosing irregular, fruitless, and wasteful expenditure, and material losses from criminal conduct in its annual financial statements.

But in terms of the government’s April notice, Godongwana’s exemption was withdrawn in its entirety, covering all three financial years.

Godongwana said the exemption would have been applied and still in place had it not been withdrawn prior to the submission of the annual financial statements to the auditors of Eskom and the National Treasury.