German court still determining how to execute arrest warrant for Markus Jooste

CAPE TOWN - The Oldenburg court in Germany says it hasn’t yet worked out how to get former Steinhoff International CEO, Markus Jooste, to stand trial abroad.

The court recently issued a warrant of arrest for Jooste, following his absence in the dock alongside two other former German Steinhoff managing directors.

Their trial began in April and it was expected that Jooste be tried simultaneously.

But a spokesperson for the Oldenburg court told Eyewitness News that South African authorities have not yet been approached to assist in Jooste’s arrest and extradition to Germany.

South Africa does not have an extradition treaty with Germany.

Jooste’s German lawyer, Bernd Gross, previously told the Oldenburg court that Jooste is unable to leave South Africa because his passport has been flagged by South African authorities.

But Hawks spokesperson, Thandi Mbambo, reiterated to Eyewitness News that this is untrue.

She said that the Hawks continue to investigate the Steinhoff matter.

It’s been more than five years since accounting fraud during Jooste’s tenure at the helm of the international furniture and clothing retailer led to a share-price collapse.

The Investigative Directorate also said that no case involving Jooste has been enrolled.

Gross did not respond to queries from Eyewitness News regarding Jooste’s travel documents.

However, Oldenburg court spokesperson Judge Isabelle Möllers said the court is still determining how to execute the arrest warrant issued for Jooste.

"To the best of our knowledge, there has been no communication with the South African authorities to enforce the arrest warrant," she said.

The court has already heard evidence from two other ex-Steinhoff managing directors, Siegmar Schmidt and Dirk Schreiber, who are facing similar charges to Jooste.

Both have confessed to their crimes.

Möllers said Jooste has to face the charges in court.

"It is not yet clear when the proceedings against Mr Jooste will continue. For this purpose, it must first be checked whether and how the extradition procedure can be carried out. The proceedings cannot be conducted without Mr Jooste. He must be present at the hearing."

Meanwhile, Mbambo said the Steinhoff trial in Germany is unrelated to the case being investigated in South Africa and therefore they have no bearing on each other.

She said because no one has been charged in the Steinhoff matter in South Africa, there’s been no reason to withhold the travel documents of any individual.

Jooste is believed to still be living in the coastal town of Hermanus.

Last year, the Reserve Bank was successful in obtaining an order to attach a number of Jooste’s assets, including vehicles and a wine farm.

This relates to the bank’s protracted investigation into Steinhoff’s violation of foreign exchange controls.